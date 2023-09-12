"It was also determined that the person who fired the shot was Kenneth Rowley, who was known to the victim," the office said in its statement.

Rowley was still being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jailhouse records.

Additional charges against Rowley are pending, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or Rowley is encouraged to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or the anonymous Crime Solvers tip line at (800) 346-1466. All calls to the Crime Solvers line are confidential, and callers with pertinent information are eligible for a reward.