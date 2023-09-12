A Louisa County man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Sunday.
Kenneth Rowley, 35, was taken into custody Monday and booked at Central Virginia Regional Jail, according to court and jail records.
Louisa County sheriff's deputies said they responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of South Spotswood Trail northwest of Trevilians at about 3:46 p.m. on Sunday.
"While en route deputies were advised that the victim was breathing, but not awake or talking," the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "When deputies arrived, they located an unconscious 33-year-old white male, identified as Michael Harris, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene."
The sheriff's office said that through its investigation it found that Harris had been transported to the location for medical attention and that the shooting had actually occurred at a residence in the 5000 block of South Spotswood Trail, roughly 3 miles away closer to Gordonsville.
People are also reading…
"It was also determined that the person who fired the shot was Kenneth Rowley, who was known to the victim," the office said in its statement.
Rowley was still being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jailhouse records.
Additional charges against Rowley are pending, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident or Rowley is encouraged to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or the anonymous Crime Solvers tip line at (800) 346-1466. All calls to the Crime Solvers line are confidential, and callers with pertinent information are eligible for a reward.