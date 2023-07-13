The woman supposedly fainted at least three times that morning and claimed unconsciousness during the height of the attack. Between swoons, she allegedly claimed her assailant was a thin-moustached, dark-skinned Black man whose toes poked through his shoes.

“About noon,” wrote The Daily Progress, “a negro named John Henry James was arrested in Dudley’s barroom as answering somewhat the description.”

Local authorities, realizing the growing White antipathy for James, whisked him away to Staunton for his safety. But on a train ride back to Charlottesville, James and his escorts, the Charlottesville police chief and Albemarle sheriff, were headed off. More than 150 White men were said to have held them at gunpoint, demanding James be handed over.

With James in hand, the mob carried him to a locust tree and hanged him. Some of the lynchers shot the dead or dying man, whose body remained hanging for as many as four hours.

Before his killing, The Daily Progress quoted James as saying, “Before God, I am innocent."

In court Wednesday, Schmidt provided a historical account of James death, with nods to the long fight against lynch throughout the U.S. history and despite a high-pitched microphone feedback impeding the audibility of her testimony.