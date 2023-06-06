The status hearing that had been slated for Tuesday morning for Eleanor Hunton Hoppe, the Albemarle mother and socialite charged with child sex crimes, has been rescheduled for August, according to records posted by the federal court for the District of Columbia.

"Upon the agreement of the parties," ordered Judge Rudolph Contreras, "speedy trial is excluded in the interest of justice."

A lawyer for the 45-year-old Hoppe had requested the delay to prepare her defense to three federal charges: distribution of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor, and attempted transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.

Hoppe has pleaded not guilty to the charges and, according to a government filing, told officers upon her March 16 arrest at a Warrenton motel that she was merely trying to prevent a perverted father from abusing a child.

The government, however, contends that Hoppe was stung by an undercover FBI agent whom she met on a fetish website and with whom she'd been communicating about "taboo parenting" on an encrypted app. Investigators allege that she arrived at the motel with sexual lubricant and a "big girl robe" for the nonexistent girl.

A graduate of Richmond's St. Catherine's School and the the University of Virginia, Hoppe was once married to Charlottesville-based federal Judge Joel Hoppe. With him she has two children, and she worked or volunteered for several child-protection agencies in the Charlottesville area.

Now she faces a potential life sentence on the most serious of her three federal charges: attempting the sexual enticement of a child. Eleanor Hoppe's next time in court, which is noted as a status hearing, could take several forms, according veteran federal trial lawyer David Heilberg.

"A status hearing could be anything," Heilberg told The Daily Progress. "It's basically just a place-holder.'

Heilberg said that a status hearing can be a time to order forensic evaluations, schedule pretrial motion hearings or set a date for trial. Also, Heilberg said, a status hearing can be the venue for the judge to receive a plea agreement.

"That's always one possibility," said Heilberg.

Beyond the judge and legal teams, such things are typically not publicly revealed in advance, Heilberg said.

"Basically it's for whatever needs to be done," he said.

Eleanor Hoppe's judge has scheduled this status hearing for Aug. 16 to be held electronically.