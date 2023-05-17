The Charlottesville teen who was arrested and charged with flashing a weapon in a University of Virginia dining hall earlier this year received a deferred disposition ruling from an Albemarle General District Court judge on Tuesday morning.

Isaiah Anderson was released from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on Tuesday after posting bail.

The 19-year-old Anderson was released on recognizance that he must not trespass on UVa Grounds, must only travel to probation- and work-related locations or meetings with his lawyer, and must report to Offender Aid & Restoration with Jefferson Area Community Corrections within 24 hours of his release.

The court initially granted Anderson a $5,000 bond after his arrest in February but revoked the bond after he arrived more than an hour late for a court appearance last month.

Anderson, who has been in jail since March, posted the $5,000 bail after the judge granted him bond for his charges on Tuesday.

Anderson’s court-appointed attorney, Peter A. Jenkins of Jenkins & Jenkins Attorneys at Law in Louisa, declined a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

UVa police arrested Anderson in February on a warrant for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm at the school’s Runk Dining Hall.

On Feb. 17, a dining services employee called the UVa Police Department and told officers that a coworker had raised his shirt and revealed a handgun in his waistband after the two got into an argument.

Anderson was employed by Aramark, a Philadelphia-based food, facilities and uniforms company. After his arrest, Aramark suspended Anderson from working on university Grounds while Aramark Human Resources determined the next steps, according to UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover.

A spokeswoman for Aramark told The Daily Progress that Anderson is no longer employed with the company.