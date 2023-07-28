Social media star-turned-pornographer Bryan “Gratata” Silva, whose ill-timed social media postings brought police to his office, got 1 1/2 years in prison on drug and ammunition charges Tuesday.

The sentence caps a saga that terrified many in the wake of November’s mass shooting that killed three University of Virginia students. Arguments in court, however, showed that Silva had no connection to any shooting and that his anger may have been provoked by the stillbirth of a child.

“His is a tragic story,” one of his former officemates told The Daily Progress. “It doesn’t excuse his threatening behavior, but it gives it a little context.”

The former officemate, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution, was among several who claim to have been rattled by Silva’s behavior— long before police bashed in his office door on Nov. 14, the day after the shooting at UVa that left three students dead.

Prosecutor Joe Platania told the court that several concerned people independently approached police after they saw Silva’s “alarming” posts. Saved screenshots show that Silva vowed on the afternoon of Nov. 13 to bring “pain and suffering” to UVa and tweeted a directive to “Leave them on the floor with holes all in [their] body.”

Neither of those statements brought charges, and Silva has no known connection to Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the primary suspect in that case.

Silva’s attorney said that the ammunition that Silva pleaded guilty to possessing actually belonged to his brother. And yet Silva posted to Facebook video of himself, with his distinctively tattooed arm visible, possessing bullets. As a convicted felon, he was banned from having ammunition.

“Whether or not it belonged to someone else, he was holding and possessing it,” Platania, the Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney, told the court.

In contrast to his most recent mugshot, in which a shock of blonde hair hangs toward a scowl, the now long-haired and heavily bearded Silva sat upright with what appeared to be a mild smile throughout the proceedings, and his lawyer downplayed his crimes.

“The recent charges were very minor,” said attorney Peter Frazier, mentioning that the search warrant was executed “based on some vague Facebook post.”

In court Tuesday, Frazier revealed for the first time in a public setting what prompted his client’s ire. He said that Silva and his wife, pregnant with a boy, made a visit in early November to the hospital at UVa for a prenatal checkup.

“They sent her home,” Frazier told the court. “Two days later, the child was dead.”

The prosecutor nevertheless urged a five-year sentence for the ammunition and a three-year sentence for 7 grams of cocaine found in a safe in Silva’s office.

“Mr. Silva is going to have to find ways to mature,” said Platania.

Frazier urged a softer sentence.

“There are zero aggravating factors and several mitigating factors,” Frazier told the judge.

“You tell me there’s nothing aggravating?” Judge Claude Worrell replied.

“It was not an actual firearm,” said Frazier. “This was simply ammunition.”

The judge, however, noted Silva’s 2022 conviction for stalking a female UVa student, something that earned him a no-trespass order from the university, according to UVa spokesman Brian Coy.

Silva has also received a no-trespass order from the Joe H. Gieck Trust, landlord for the Downtown Mall building that evicted him in April, according to the landlord’s attorney. Silva earned a restraining order for allegedly making a death threat against an office tenant who had Silva’s car towed.

Silva’s most notorious prior convictions stemmed from a 2016 incident in which he barricaded himself inside a Jefferson Park Avenue-area apartment after pointing a gun at a 17-year-old girlfriend he’d met online. The police standoff shut down JPA for about nine hours, and Silva later pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm and felony gun possession.

Silva’s internet fame started in 2014, when the then 23-year-old uploaded a six-second video to a now-defunct app called Vine. Shirtless and gunless, he recites a violent rhyme and points a finger pantomiming a handgun toward a bathroom mirror while saying “Gratata,” a phonetic approximation of the sound from a machine gun.

After getting invited to participate in pornographic films, he eventually settled on making explicit videos that he would post on OnlyFans. Last year, he tweeted a page purportedly showing his total earnings from early 2018 to late September 2022 totaling more than $447,000.

Silva, now 32, declined to speak at his sentencing hearing.

Judge Worrell imposed an eight-year sentence but suspended all but 1.5 years and gave Silva credit for time served. The judge said Silva must go on supervised probation upon release for two years and remain on good behavior with no drugs or alcohol for eight years.

His lawyer struck a defiant tone after the hearing, calling some state laws “dumb” and asserting that Silva posed no public danger last fall.

“Cocaine should be decriminalized, and bullets alone are about as dangerous as AAA batteries,” said Frazier. “Hopefully, the dorks in our General Assembly will soon change these laws to prevent inane prosecutions in the future.”