A recent owner of several Charlottesville restaurants pleaded guilty Friday and was fined $100 for improper driving for striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian in March. But the repercussions for Kevin Gill Badke, who formerly had interests in the Fitzroy, Trinity and Coupe's, appear far from over, as the victim has reportedly retained a civil attorney.

Badke appeared Friday morning in Charlottesville General District Court facing two traffic charges, but he emerged with a single lesser charge.

"We're gonna move to amend the reckless driving charge to improper driving," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Will Tanner told the judge.

Judge Bob Downer agreed to that request and confirmed that a second charge, failure to yield, would not be prosecuted. While the resolution of the traffic charges took less than three minutes, the criminal complaint leading to this hearing contained serious allegations.

"I was on the phone with my father," witness Hannah Heafner wrote in a hand-penned statement. "I watched the girl step out into the road."

On Emmet Street between the University of Virginia School of Education's Bavaro Hall and the university's unfinished Contemplative Commons, Heafner alleged that she saw a white Chevy Tahoe slam into the victim on March 28.

"[I] screamed, 'Oh my god,' hung up on my father, ran around 200 feet to the girl, started to dial 911 and yelled at the people kneeling by her not to move her neck," Heafner wrote.

The victim was Lydia Niguse, a resident of Alexandria, who according to Heafner was bleeding with a "huge" bump on her forehead.

"She was thrown a distance after the crash," Heafner wrote. "She was unresponsive for one minute."

The investigating officer wrote that he later learned from speaking with nursing staff at the UVa Medical Center that the victim's injuries included vertebral fractures in her lower spine and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which, according to the Johns Hopkins Health System, is bleeding into the space surrounding the brain.

"This can cause brain cell damage, life-long complications, and disabilities," according to hopkinsmedicine.com.

The report by the investigating officer of the University of Virginia Police Department indicates that Niguse was in a marked crosswalk in clear weather at the time of the approximately 4 p.m. incident.

"The conditions were dry with no obvious hazards on the road," wrote officer Kenneth James Edwards. "The sun was not obstructing the view of drivers."

Edwards wrote that he reviewed surveillance imagery of the incident.

"Video footage showed the white SUV driven by Kevin Badke traveling south on Emmet Street South that appeared to travel over the double yellow line on the roadway prior to the accident," Edwards wrote. "Mr. Badke appeared to be looking down."

Badke's defense lawyer says that's not true.

"He wasn’t looking down," attorney Rhonda Quagliana told the Daily Progress in an email. "We deny there was evidence that he was looking down."

Quagliana contends that the construction zone for UVa's rising Contemplative Commons played a role.

"The area was very congested, and the construction fences obstructed the area where pedestrians were entering the road," Quagliana wrote.

Quagliana's stance finds some backing by the prosecutor.

"Had the Badke matter proceeded to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have been that the driver crossed the double-yellow line in order to avoid a traffic barrel in the street," Tanner told the Progress in an email. "The available video evidence suggests that this was a terrible and unintended accident."

Tanner said the decision to reduce the charge was consistent with results in similar pedestrian incidents. And Tanner said the victim’s civil attorney was notified of the proposed resolution before Friday's hearing.

Both sides agree that Badke stopped to render aid to the woman he injured. The 43-year-old Badke, who serves as a volunteer member of the city's Board of Architectural Review, has left the restaurant business, according to Quagliana.

One day before Badke's guilty plea, the Governor's Highway Safety Association revealed that more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by motorists last year, a 77% jump since 2010 and the highest number since 1981. Both Charlottesville and Albemarle have recorded a pedestrian fatality this year.

This was not Badke's first interaction with this UVa police officer. In September, Edwards stopped Badke for running a red light at the corner of Emmet St. and Massie Rd.

"Refused to sign," Edwards wrote on the line on the summons that had been reserved for Badke's signature.

In that incident, in which no injuries were reported, Badke paid $199 in fine and fees. In the more recent incident, Badke paid $164 in fine and fees.