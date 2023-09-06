Federal, state and local authorities descended on a residence in Charlottesville's Fry’s Spring neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Some neighbors suggested it was a drug bust, but the authorities themselves are being tight-lipped about the operation.

Residents reported a helicopter being overhead and one claimed on Nextdoor, a neighborhood app, that gunshots were fired.

“There were two state police cars on the street when I got back from work,” said one resident, who asked not to be named. She was not in her home at the time police arrived but said she followed neighborhood reports closely on Nextdoor.

Details will likely remain murky until at least Thursday when law enforcement officials suggested more information would be available.

“There’s an ongoing joint federal, state and local investigation that we’re involved in,” Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis told The Daily Progress, declining to provide any more information.

Both Kochis and a spokeswoman for Albemarle County Police Department referred The Daily Progress the Department of Justice for more details.

“There isn’t much I can share at the moment,” Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Attorney, told The Daily Progress. “Most of the information is not public at this time.”

But McGinn did offer the following:

“I can say that law enforcement from several agencies were in the Charlottesville and Albemarle area conducting law-enforcement sensitive operations, including the execution of multiple arrest and search warrants — the results of which remains sealed at this time,” he wrote in an email.

On Wednesday afternoon The Daily Progress visited Cleveland Avenue, the site of the incident, steps away from the Beacon on 5th apartment complex.

While police were no longer on the street, residents said they knew about the early morning raid, although few were willing to say much more.

One resident said he’d heard the incident was drug related. Another said that a woman had reported hearing gunshots.

Those two residents alluded to a certain home having had previous run-ins with police.

Last March, the Charlottesville Police Department announced that members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

It made one arrest and seized weapons, drugs and nearly $5,000 in cash.

An 18-year-old, Shahiem T. Michie of Arrington, was arrested and charged with with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms with drugs.

Among the items confiscated in the March raid were nine firearms, including an AR-15 pistol with no serial number and an AK-47 assault rifle, roughly 3 pounds of marijuana, more than 1,000 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, some 200 grams of methamphetamine, 428 grams of cocaine and 256 grams of fentanyl.

Kochis said he expects federal authorities to release more information on Thursday, but McGinn was less specific.

“We hope to provide more detailed information with the public soon,” McGinn said.

Daily Progress reporter Faith Redd contributed to this story.