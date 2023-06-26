The Charlottesville Police Department has confirmed that the gunshot wound that killed a man in downtown Charlottesville on Sunday was “self-inflicted.”

This is a “delicate situation,” police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress on Monday.

“The victim, 72-year-old William Barksdale III of Charlottesville, suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in a statement.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 3:35 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of South Street near the intersection with Ridge, according to authorities.

Police said they discovered the deceased on the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

At the time the body was discovered police on the scene said the matter was being investigated as a "suspicious death."

If you are struggling with a suicidal crisis or emotional distress, the suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. Always call 911 in life-threatening situations.