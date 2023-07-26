More than $7,000 has already been raised for the funerals of Gerardo Chicas-Torres and Carlos Atilio Portillo Requeno, brothers-in-law who were killed in a shooting Friday evening on Berkmar Drive just north of Charlottesville.

The victims’ families started GoFundMe pages Saturday to help pay for funeral expenses and other unexpected costs. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser for Requeno, organized by Nelly Requeno, had raised nearly $6,000 of its $15,000 goal. The fundraiser for Chicas-Torres, organized by Emely Torres, had raised more than $1,300 of its $20,000 goal.

Carlos Requeno, 27, and Gerardo Chicas-Torres, 22, both of Albemarle County, were killed in a shooting Friday evening in the Jiffy Lube parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail.

One individual, Charles Munoz De Jesus of Albemarle County, 22, was detained Friday night and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Although they have said it was an "isolated incident" and there are no other suspects, police are still investigating the incident.

Gerardo Chicas-Torres was the father of two children, 2 and 1 years old, according to the GoFundMe page in his name.

Carlos Requeno was also the father of two children, 4 and 2 years old, and the husband of Brenda Chicas-Torres.

“Carlos was a very kind person and full of life,” according to the GoFundMe page. “His priorities were always his children and his wife. Carlos always knew how to make others smile with his good humor and charisma.”

“We ask that in addition to your financial support, you also keep us in your prayers during this difficult process,” the page says.