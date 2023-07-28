The list of men indicted for participating in the racist torch-bearing mob that marched across University of Virginia Grounds in 2017 has grown by two.

The latest to be charged are 28-year-old Jacob Joseph Dix of Clarksville, Ohio, and 26-year-old Peter Cytanovic of Reno, Nevada.

The latter became particularly notorious after being photographed on Grounds holding a torch in an angry, open-mouthed chant the night of Aug. 11, 2017. His image quickly went viral.

“I was the face of white terror,” Cytanovic told Charlotte McDonald-Gibson, the author of a book entitled "Far Out: Encounters with Extremists."

While his Albemarle County indictment has not been unsealed, Cytanovic appears to have confirmed it, and the Washoe County Jail in Reno confirmed his incarceration on an out-of-state warrant.

"I want to let you know that I have been charged with intimidation for Charlottesville, and I am being extradited to Virginia to face criminal charges," Cytanovic could be heard saying in an audio snippet posted to Twitter by a podcaster.

Noting that the charge has been leveled about six years after the torch march that Cytanovic joined as a 20-year-old college student, the podcaster, Mary Morgan, called him a "political prisoner."

"Peter Cytanovic has been doxxed, harassed, and barred from jobs and academia for the past 6 years," tweeted Morgan, whose podcast is called Pop Culture Crisis.

Morgan is not alone in expressing concern about this particular indictment.

Charlottesville-based left-wing citizen journalist Molly Conger called Cytanovic's indictment "a surprise and a disappointment," because Cytanovic "seemed to have had a genuine change of heart in the years since," she tweeted.

"If Cytanovic's deradicalization was sincere," Conger wrote, "I hope he's able to cooperate his way through this process & keep moving on with his life."

However, her sympathy was tempered by Cytanovic's choice of venue for his audio interview.

"Feeding the news to right wing propagandists who got to work making excuses for his conduct doesn't bode well for that," she wrote.

Virginia has no statute of limitations on felony charges, and burning an object to racially intimidate — outlawed in an effort to quash the Ku Klux Klan in years past — is a Class 6 felony which can bring a penalty up to five years in jail.

On the night in question, the eve of the planned Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, several hundred White nationalists secretly gathered on UVa Grounds. They traveled across the school shouting racist phrases such as "Jews will not replace us" and "Blood and soil." Toward the end of their march, they encircled and fought with a group of counterprotestors who had locked arms around a statue of Thomas Jefferson in front of the UVa Rotunda.

The following day, the planned rally was called off before it began after violence broke out in the streets. That afternoon, an avowed neo-Nazi drove his car through a crowd and killed anti-racist counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Dix, the other man recently named as indicted, drove all night from Ohio to turn himself in to Albemarle authorities after learning of the warrant for his arrest, according to a report by local magistrate David Pennington.

"Says he would like to go back to Ohio to earn $, says has disabled girlfriend," Pennington wrote in the report, which noted that Dix was employed by a trucking company.

After a Thursday afternoon hearing, Dix was granted a $5,000 unsecured bond by Albemarle Circuit Judge Cheryl Higgins and granted release, according to his court file.