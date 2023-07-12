An Earlysville man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a sheriff's deputy's car during a police chase Monday night.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident the department says happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred as a 2003 Honda CR-V was attempting to elude law enforcement, according to early police reports.

During the pursuit, the driver of the Honda swerved into the left lane to avoid a vehicle that had come to a stop on the right shoulder, police said. The Honda then crashed into a vehicle belonging to a Culpeper County sheriff's deputy. The impact of the collision caused the Honda to veer off the left side of the roadway and overturn.

The 43-year-old driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The Culpeper sheriff's deputy was not injured during the crash.

Authorities said they are investigating the crash, seeking to determine the exact sequence of events and any contributing factors involved.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 948-5161 or the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 727-7520.