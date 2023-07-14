The Earlysville man who crashed into a Culpeper sheriff's deputy cruiser during a police chase on Monday night has died of injuries related to the crash, state police said Friday.

According to police accounts, Corey D. Faison swerved into the wrong lane of traffic on U.S. 29 during a high-speed chase in Fauquier County. Faison collided with a Culpeper County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, causing his own vehicle to overturn and ejecting his from the car.

Faison, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was unable to recover, according to Virginia State Police.

Earlysville man seriously injured after police chase on 29 An Earlysville man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a sheriff's deputy's cruiser during a chase on Monday night.

He died Wednesday at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

The sheriff's deputy was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said they are investigating the crash, seeking to determine the exact sequence of events and any contributing factors involved.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 948-5161 or the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 727-7520.