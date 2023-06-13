The proliferation of surveillance cameras and the General Assembly’s decision to treat attempted catalytic converter theft as a felony appear to have dealt a blow to Brian Charles Tichner. The 33-year-old Dyke resident pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single grand larceny count as part of plea deal after he was accused in February of stealing the pricy parts from two automobile exhaust systems.

“The court accepts the plea,” said Charlottesville Circuit Judge Claude Worrell, as Tichner’s parents looked from the gallery at their shackled son.

Arrest records accused Tichner of stealing a catalytic converter from the vehicle of a woman named Hedi Miller on Feb. 3 and from a man named Brent Ryder on Feb. 6. While University of Virginia police were investigating those cases, they heard from Albemarle County officer J. Steiff.

Steiff was dispatched to the Bonefish Grill in the Hollymead Town Center on Feb. 10 to meet with a manager named Michael Newman about an attempted converter theft.

“Mr. Newman saw the suspect under the vehicle with a Sawzall and thought that seemed odd,” Steiff wrote in his criminal complaint.

Steiff noted that surveillance video showed a fleeing sedan bearing Florida license plates and two men inside. When Steiff shared the information with local law enforcement colleagues, he learned that Tichner was about to be arrested in his home county of Greene for the converter thefts that UVa was already investigating.

UVa Police Chief Tim Longo, who urged Charlottesville to install more surveillance cameras when he was the chief of the city police department, told a town hall audience in April that UVa now has about 2,000 such devices.

UVa cameras played a role in the recent arrest and conviction of scooter thief Chelsea Steiniger and in the recent arrest of a Madison County man accused of stealing textbooks from an engineering building.

Private cameras have been said to have played a role in bringing arrests in the debilitating shooting of a teen outside of Christian’s Pizza on 14th Street on Dec. 18 as well as the Oct. 23 killing of a man gunned down outside Lucky Blue’s bar on the Downtown Mall.

Steiff noted that Tichner waived his right against self-incrimination and readily admitted to a Greene County investigator that he and a friend were the perpetrators of the attempted converter theft near the Bonefish Grill.

“Defendant was very polite and cooperative,” the local magistrate noted.

The Charlottesville plea agreement appears to drop the Feb. 6 incident to focus on the one that damaged a woman’s car three days earlier.

“She wasn’t out any money,” said Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania. “Insurance covered the damage.”

But for Tichner, the damage is mounting.

He faces drug possession and paraphernalia charges from a January arrest in Greene, as well as a charge of feloniously eluding police in that incident.

“He wants to get help with his alcohol and drug problem,” his lawyer Anthony Martin told the court.

A woman sitting beside Tichner’s parents in the gallery pulled her pink shirt up over her face in an attempt to restrain her sobs and departed the courtroom before the proceeding concluded. Tichner, who has let his beard grow bushy and who shaved off his tousle of sandy blonde hair since a February court appearance in another case, also shed a few tears during Tuesday’s hearing.

Tichner’s lawyer asked that any court-ordered pre-sentencing report investigate whether his client might be eligible for the Community Corrections Alternative Program, or CCAP, which steers some convicts away from jail and into substance treatment, education and vocational training.

Judge Worrell noted that the plea agreement would cap any active sentence at 12 months, and that the guidelines call for any sentence between zero jail time and two years, 10 months.

Worrell set the sentencing for August 31. Tichner still faces the Albemarle charge from the Bonefish Grill incident as well as assorted charges in Greene County.

