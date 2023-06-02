Eleanor Hunton Hoppe, the Albemarle County mother charged with distributing child pornography and the attempted exploitation of an 8-year-old girl, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., next Tuesday.

And while a Albemarle judge has sealed her divorce records and there remain questions about Hoppe’s current charges and what led to her arrest earlier this year, there are now at least some answers regarding her prior arrest in 2019.

Arresting officer Kevin Faubion remains tight-lipped about the 2019 incident that led him to arrest Hoppe on a charge of "undressing where prohibited" in Pocahontas State Park. Faubion, the park's former assistant manager, referred questions to the park system's safety director, Scott Vantrease, who did not reply to inquiries.

Chesterfield County court records show that Faubion's arrest of Hoppe coincided with his arrest of another individual: Andrew Hersey, a photographer once based in Charlottesville. The charge against Hersey was for conducting an "unauthorized commercial enterprise" in that same park.

Chesterfield County prosecutor Stacey Davenport has downplayed Hoppe's arrest because it "did not involve children or any sexual act." Davenport went on to further downplay the incident by noting that the regulation used to charge Hoppe was repealed just one week after the incident.

So what happened?

Both individuals were charged with a violation of the Virginia State Park regulations. These are Class 3 misdemeanors which, as Davenport noted, are nonjailable offenses with a maximum punishment of a $500 fine.

Chesterfield General District Court records show that both Hoppe and Hersey were found guilty in absentia. Hoppe was assessed $172 in fines and fees, which she appealed, while Hersey paid $187.

As Hersey's website demonstrates with numerous examples, the primary subjects of his photography are nude women in outdoor settings.

And that's all that he was doing that day with Eleanor Hoppe, he told The Daily Progress.

"She had seen my work online and contacted me about doing some photos," Hersey wrote in an email. "We shot down at Pocahontas. Park ranger came along and saw her naked."

And thus the two misdemeanor counts.

Today, Hersey blasts the charge against him.

"Seemed like a trumped up charge, but it didn’t seem worth fighting," he said. "I mailed Chesterfield County my fine and that was it."

Davenport, the Chesterfield prosecutor, noted that Hoppe performed 25 hours of community service in lieu of paying a fine before the commonwealth moved to dismiss the charge in the circuit court. Court records show that Hoppe was represented in that case by her father, Eppa Hunton V, who declined to comment to The Daily Progress for this story.

Hunton appeared in early May in Albemarle County Circuit Court. He was there not as his daughter's lawyer, he told the court, but to look out for the interests of his daughter and her two children in a divorce case. At the close of that May 5 hearing, Eleanor Hoppe’s ex-husband Joel Hoppe, who is also a federal magistrate judge, emerged with temporary custody of the former couple's two school-age girls.

One document previously available in that contentious divorce case suggested that Eleanor Hoppe was suffering from "precarious mental and physical" issues. Now, however, the entire file is hidden from public view after Circuit Judge Claude Worrell sealed the case, according to the clerk of court, Jon Zug.

"Both the original divorce file plus the newest file have by court order been sealed in their entirety — which includes the order of sealing," said Zug.

Megan Rhyne, the executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said she finds such level of secrecy concerning.

"It is frequently necessary to keep the contents of a court record secret," Rhyne told The Daily Progress. "But the fact of the order should not be confidential because that in essence makes it a secret court proceeding, and we don't have secret courts in America."

Meanwhile, Eleanor Hoppe's next hearing is presumably open to the public. It's a virtual status conference set for Tuesday in the federal District Court of the District of Columbia, the city where Hoppe is now incarcerated. She is being held without bail at the D.C. Central Detention Facility, also known as the D.C. Jail.

She faces three felony charges stemming from her communications with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a perverted father interested in getting Eleanor Hoppe's help in abusing his 8-year-old daughter at a Warrenton motel. She was arrested upon arrival at that motel in March.

One of the three federal charges, enticement of a minor, carries a maximum life sentence. In statements the 45-year-old defendant made in court and at the scene of the sting, the motel parking lot, Eleanor Hoppe has professed her innocence.