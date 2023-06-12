Purging mental incompetence from Shawna Marie Nicole Murphy, the woman accused of slaying author Matthew Farrell, is taking much longer than anticipated. The judge overseeing the case has extended Murphy’s competency restoration process for another 90 days.

“We understand that restoration services are still underway,” said Albemarle County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Judge Judge Areshini Pather on Monday as she declared her intention to extend the evaluation period at Western State Hospital, which began in December, into August.

“It’s unusual that restoration would take this long,” retired forensic psychologist Jeffrey Fracher told The Daily Progress. “She must be really sick.”

Detained since Oct. 25, the morning that she called first responders to say that she killed Farrell with a gunshot in his Stony Point Road home, Murphy has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

The 53-year-old Farrell ran a small independent publishing company called the Hypocrite Press and was remembered for serving as a sort of unpaid ambassador for the 1990s Charlottesville arts scene.

“I kind of don’t think he’s dead,” Murphy told The Daily Progress in a jailhouse phone call last fall. “I almost don’t believe it.”

Police, however, have said that Murphy readily confessed to shooting Farrell. And despite Murphy’s claim of self-defense, the police report noted that Farrell was found lying in his bed with an entry wound to the back of his head.

Murphy, 39, is a self-described “street performer” whose skills include clowning, juggling and fire dancing, according to her online brochures and videos.

Fracher said the prosecutor and judge may feel “boxed into a corner” under Virginia law, which could mandate the dismissal of charges against an “unrestorably incompetent” defendant. Fracher said the law appears to mandate release for such a person five years after their arrest.

“I think they’ve got a dilemma on their hands,” said Fracher. “Maybe that’s why they keep kicking the can down the road.”

Murphy’s next hearing is set for Aug. 21.