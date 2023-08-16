Eleanor Hunton Hoppe, the Charlottesville-area mother and ex-wife of a federal judge, has gotten a new lawyer to fight the child sex crimes she has been accused of.

An assistant federal public defender, Ubong E. Akpan, has taken over from Hoppe's prior lawyer to defend Hoppe in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The 45-year-old Hoppe recently requested a delay in the case to prepare her defense with the new lawyer on three federal charges: distribution of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity. The most serious charge, coercion, carries a maximum of a life sentence.

Reached by telephone Wednesday, shortly after a brief status hearing in the case, her attorney Akpan declined comment to The Daily Progress.

Hoppe has pleaded not guilty to the charges and, according to a government filing, told officers upon her March 16 arrest at a Warrenton motel that she was merely trying to prevent an incestuous man from abusing his own child.

According to the government, however, there was no incestuous man, only an agent of the the FBI posing as a perverted parent who communicated with Hoppe on social media networks and an encrypted messaging platform. The FBI agent claimed in court records that Hoppe was eager to assist in performing sex acts on an 8-year-old girl.

The case has drawn widespread attention both for the sordid nature of the allegations and for the prominent social standing of the accused. In addition to her marriage to Judge Joel Hoppe, which produced two daughters and ended in divorce in 2021, Eleanor Hoppe is the daughter of Eppa Hunton V, whose family founded a predecessor firm to Richmond's largest law firm: Hunton Andrews Kurth.

A graduate of Richmond's private St. Catherine's School and the University of Virginia, Eleanor Hoppe worked as an event planner in Charlottesville. Additionally, she volunteered for several child advocacy organizations. Several of those organizations have told The Daily Progress that she was never left alone with children.

Eleanor Hoppe's only prior brush with the law appears to be her 2019 arrest for public nudity, after a ranger allegedly saw her posing for a professional photographer in a Richmond-area state park.

Her next status hearing is slated for Oct. 25, according to Patricia Hartman, a spokeswoman for the D.C. federal court system. She has been incarcerated and held without bail since her arrest.