Last month, Charlottesville police officers once again arrested Mason Hughes Pickett, the man often seen around Charlottesville sporting signs in graphic opposition to social justice, civil rights and Democrats of all stripes — from former City Council Member Wes Bellamy to President Biden.

Pickett, this time charged with assault and battery, has become a recognized figure in Charlottesville as the "sign guy" for his signs, which often criticize elected officials, as well as his arrests, which appear to occur every other year.

Details of Pickett’s arrest and the April 15 incident that led to it are not yet available for viewing at Charlottesville General District Court, although previous records show that Pickett has a history of misdemeanor assault and battery charges that date back to February 2018.

“We did make the arrest but the case is still pending in court,” Charlottesville police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress.

As of Friday, Pickett had been released on bond from Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail and is awaiting a hearing scheduled for June 29.

Before being arrested in April of this year, Pickett was found guilty and charged a $100 fine for an assault and battery charge for a crime committed on Aug. 12, according to online court records. It’s the first time Pickett has been convicted of assault after being found not guilty of two other assault charges back in 2017.

In September 2017, Pickett pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges for an incident that occurred at the Freedom of Speech Wall on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall on Aug. 24 of that same year.

During his criminal hearing, Judge Joseph Serkes heard testimony from two alleged victims — Davyd Williams and Lara Harrison — who claimed they witnessed Pickett’s “aggressive behavior” on two separate occasions, C-Ville Weekly reported at the time.

Williams testified that, on Aug. 24, 2017, he was erasing a spot on the Freedom of Speech Wall where someone had written, “Wes is a jackass.”

In his testimony, Williams claimed that Pickett approached him and “shoulder-checked” him before hitting his hand twice and snatching the bottle of liquid cleaner out of his hand “hard enough that the handle broke,” C-Ville Weekly reported.

In February 2017, the Charlottesville General District Court found Pickett not guilty on both charges and released him on summons, which is an alternative to being taken into custody by police and transported to jail in Virginia.

Charles L. Weber, the attorney who represented Pickett on the assault charges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Pickett reappeared in the Charlottesville General District Court in November 2020 on more assault and battery charges for hitting a University of Virginia graduate student with one of his signs on Halloween night the same year.

Pickett was found guilty of the misdemeanor on Jan. 29 and appealed the conviction in March to the Charlottesville Circuit Court, where the appeal was dismissed, according to records obtained by The Daily Progress.

R. Cooper Vaughan, assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the city, filed a motion on behalf of the commonwealth opposing the appeal, citing the lateness of the appeal filing, which must be done within 10 days of conviction.

A police report included with Pickett’s circuit court file includes a statement from the complainant named Raegan Bostic, a University of Virginia graduate student, that sheds light on the incident.

According to Bostic’s account, she parked on University Avenue in front of Bodo’s Bagels and accidentally bumped Pickett’s sign with her elbow on Halloween night 2020.

“He immediately ran after me, grabbed my left arm, and yelled, ‘You touched my sign!’” Bostic wrote in court documents obtained by The Daily Progress. “I struggled to get away from him while yelling, ‘Get off me!’”

Per the report, Bostic then said Pickett said something along the lines of, “I’m gonna hit you in the head with my sign” before proceeding to do exactly that, repeatedly. Two witnesses pulled Pickett off of her, one of whom Bostic wrote she later found out was Tim Longo, chief of the University of Virginia Police Department.

Longo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.