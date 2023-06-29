For a third time in less than four years, the local man widely known as the "sign guy," Mason Hughes Pickett, has been convicted of attacking one of his detractors.

Pickett, a 69-year-old Albemarle County resident, was found guilty of assault and battery Thursday morning in Charlottesville General District Court.

"This is number three for him," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Will Tanner told the court. "It seems as though the message is not getting through to Mr. Pickett that he can't be engaging in this kind of behavior."

Judge Andrew Sneathern appeared to agree when he sentenced Pickett to 20 days behind bars. Sneathern, however, stayed the sentence because Pickett said he would appeal and post a $2,500 appeal bond.

The hourlong trial focused on an April 15 incident on the Corner in Charlottesville by University of Virginia Grounds, where Pickett is a common sight sporting signs in graphic opposition to social justice, civil rights and Democrats of all stripes. There, on the street in front of the Bodo's bagel shop, Pickett was holding a sign reading, "LEFTIST PROFESSORS SUCK."

It was late that Saturday afternoon when 18-year-old Torrance Malone and her then boyfriend approached.

"I went up to him and told him to get a life," Malone testified. "He told me I was dressed like a whore."

Other slurs that Pickett shouted, Malone testified, included calling the Piedmont Virginia Community College student a "slut" and a "herpes-infested bitch."

Words, however, were not a key contention here. Nor was the contact, which Pickett admitted. The issue was whether Pickett used appropriate force when moving Malone's hand from the post of his sign.

Malone testified that she touched Pickett's pole solely to get it out of her way after Pickett put the sign atop his car, which was parked there on University Avenue.

"I reached to push the end of the sign," Malone told the court. "He dug his fingernails into my arm and drug down."

Attesting to the injuries, the prosecution showed three photographs of red scraping and purple bruising. On a surveillance video played in court, Malone can be seen looking at her left arm as she crosses Elliewood Avenue to leave the scene.

"My only intention was getting out of the situation, so that's the only reason I pushed the sign," she said.

Mason Pickett told a different story.

"The first thing I noticed was the smell of alcohol," Pickett testified. "They didn't seem to be stable on their feet."

Pickett denied making the venereal disease comment but admitted that he called Malone some insulting names. He too said he tried to depart from the interaction.

"She's crowding me," Pickett testified. "I decide I'm going to leave, so I put my sign on top of my car."

Pickett alleged that the teen wanted to take his sign.

"She reached for the sign," said Pickett. "She's already stated like three times my sign has to go."

Pickett admitted to squeezing the young woman's arm, but he said it was merely to retain his sign.

"I intended to grab her arm with the purpose of stopping her from stealing my item," said Pickett. "I'm certainly sorry she got a bruise or a cut on her arm; that was not my intent."

In his closing, Pickett's lawyer, Scott Goodman, accused Malone of being disingenuous and dishonest.

"She'd gone to the curb five times," Goodman argued. "The only reason was to take that sign or trash that sign."

Goodman said that Pickett was trying to deescalate.

"He never went toward her," said Goodman, "and a couple of times he stepped back."

Goodman contended that the reason that Malone left without the sign was that after the tussle the boyfriend shoved Pickett, who toppled onto University Avenue. That action seemed supported by the video from a camera mounted on the front of the building housing Mincer's store on the Corner.

"A 70-year-old man being thrown in the street in traffic," said Goodman.

Both sides agreed that some level of force should be allowed to protect property, but the prosecutor contended that Malone didn't want Pickett's property.

"She had no intention of taking that sign," said Tanner. "We know that because she walked away without the sign."

The judge agreed with that interpretation.

"She wasn't trying to take your sign," said Sneathern. "There's nothing in the video that shows her taking the sign. She testified fairly credibly she didn't want that sign."

"More importantly," Sneathern continued, "you battered her in a way that was not reasonably a response to someone taking property. There are other ways to handle property being taken than to assault someone."

Pickett, a retired moving company owner, has prior assault and battery convictions, one stemming from an August 2019 incident and another from Halloween 2020. On two other occasions he was found not guilty. Sneathern said that Pickett's full sentence this time would be 180 days, with 160 of them suspended.

After his trial, Pickett said that he learned a lesson, but it does not appear to be the one that Sneathern was trying to convey.

"I learned you can't protect your own property," he said.