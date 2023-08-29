Charlottesville police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify multiple suspects wanted in connection with a case of assault that left one victim with serious injuries.

The reported assault occurred more than three weeks ago in the city’s Starr Hill neighborhood.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, a Saturday, on the 400 block of Fourth Street Northwest, which is near a collection of fast food eateries in downtown Charlottesville.

Police clarified in a statement released Tuesday that “the incident may have originated at another location in and around the west end of the Downtown Mall.”

Though they did not go into detail, police did say that at least one individual sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault.

Police have provided three still images from around the time of the incident captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with any information on the people in those images is encouraged to contact Charlottesville detective Chris Raines at (434) 970-3266 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.