Charlottesville police are asking for the public's assistance identifying two suspected jewelry thieves.

Police said Friday that the two men are suspected of taking a $7,500 Rolex watch from Fink's Jewelers at Barracks Road Shopping Center.

One suspect is alleged to have stolen the watch while the second suspect is alleged to have stood on the lookout.

Fink’s Jewelers declined a request to comment from The Daily Progress.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the detective working the case at (434) 970-3374 or steinn@charlottesville.gov.