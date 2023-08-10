Charlottesville police are investigating reported shots fired in the city's Ridge Street neighborhood.

The police department said it received a "disorder" call near the intersection of Hartmans Mill Road and Rougemont Avenue at 12:48 a.m. Thursday.

At some point, an adult male showed up at University of Virginia Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man would not provide additional details, according to police spokesman Kyle Ervin.

Police are trying to determine if the two incidents are related, he told The Daily Progress.

Police have located the vehicle used to transport the man to the hospital, which is currently being processed for evidence, Ervin said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.