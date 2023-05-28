Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Charlottesville police are investigating two shootings that were reported over Saturday night, one of which left a man injured and both of which ended with suspects still at large.

The Charlottesville Police Department posted on social media platforms Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue in the city's Fifeville neighborhood.

"One male has been shot and is receiving medical treatment," the police department said in a Facebook post with a 10:56 p.m. timestamp. "Officers are actively searching the area for a suspect."

The suspect was described as "a thin black male wearing all black clothing and black shoes."

At 12:51 a.m. that night, police posted online that they had "released the scene."

However, the incident remains under investigation, according to police. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434)970-3280.

Less than two hours after police left the scene of the Prospect Avenue shooting, the police department reported it was investigating another report of shots fired, this time in downtown Charlottesville at the intersection of Third Street Northeast and East Jefferson Street.

"No injuries have been reported and no property damage has been located at this," the police posted at 2:09 a.m.

There has been a surge of gun violence in the Charlottesville area in recent months.

Gunfire in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County has taken the lives of 14 people and left 23 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

There have now been five homicide cases reported in the city of Charlottesville this year alone, eclipsing past years, according to current and former law enforcement authorities.