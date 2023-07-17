Charlottesville police are investigating a reported robbery at the Barracks Road UVa Community Credit Union.

The suspect, who has been described as a short, white male who was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, tan pants and a black hat that has "Just do it" printed on its front, is still at large.

Police said they responded to the robbery in progress at 1936 Arlington Blvd. at 3:38 p.m. Friday.

"It was reported that the suspect demanded U.S. Currency and subsequently fled the area on foot," according to an "Off Grounds Community Alert" issued by University of Virginia police.

Authorities told other media outlets that the suspect handed a teller at the bank a note demanding money. He then left with a small amount of cash. That amount was not disclosed.

No weapons were reported to be involved in the robbery, and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.