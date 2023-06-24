The Charlottesville Police Department arrested two individuals Friday on separate gun-related charges.
Brian Edward Henderson, a 46-year-old Charlottesville resident, was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a “disorder” involving a firearm at 12:50 p.m. near the Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. Henderson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm. The firearm was recovered at the scene.
Shyketa Tatyana Dodson, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident, was also arrested Friday. Dodson was charged with two misdemeanors and two felonies involving a firearm, and one misdemeanor of vandalism in relation to a June 16 shots-fired report in the 900 block of Charlton Avenue.
Henderson was released on bond Friday.
Dodson is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.