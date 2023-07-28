A Charlottesville man is wanted in Nelson County on suspension of committing numerous crimes.

Kahlique Rasheed Howard is suspected of threatening to bomb or damage property, actually damaging property and “causing a telephone to ring with intent to annoy,” according to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Charlottesville Police Department is not investigating any crimes involving the suspect, it told The Daily Progress. While investigators had heard of the search for Howard, they “are not aware of any such investigation involving the city,” according to Charlottesville police spokesman Kyle Ervin.

Howard is also wanted for “Injuring, etc., any property, monument, etc.,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post, which cites specific sections of the Virginia criminal code.

One of the mentioned sections is 18.2-137, which states that it is illegal for a person to destroy, deface, damage or remove either property or “any monument or memorial for war veterans.”

It is not clear whether Howard has been accused of damaging property or a monument.

It is also not clear whether he has been accused of damaging buildings. While the Facebook post mentions “threats to bomb or damage buildings,” the office did not clarify whether Howard was accused of making a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Anyone with any information on Howard's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050, the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (888) 798-5900 or enter an online anonymous tip portal at www.p3tips.com.