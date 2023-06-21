One of the two groups suing the city of Charlottesville in hopes of obtaining the bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that formerly stood in a downtown park has dropped out of the suit.

One month after the presiding judge denied it the right to stay in the case with a modified name, the Ratcliffe Foundation has quit the case via a June 12 filing in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

The move, however, poses as many questions as it answers because Virginia allows a plaintiff that hits a roadblock to withdraw or "nonsuit" then refile within six months.

At issue is a larger-than-life equestrian bronze of the defeated general that stood in what was long called Lee Park, the site of the Unite the Right rally-turned-riot on Aug. 12, 2017, a day that ended with the death of an anti-racist protester and the toxic equation in many minds of Charlottesville and racial strife.

Ratcliffe sued after allegedly getting stymied by city officials in its pursuit to obtain the Lee statue. The group wants to place Lee and other cast-off statues on a sprawling tract it owns in Russell County, near the southwest tip of Virginia.

"We are certainly interested," Sam Varney, the secretary-treasurer of the foundation, told The Daily Progress.

Varney said that the Ratcliffe Foundation owns 4,100 acres and has two historic houses, including one they call the "Governor's Mansion" because the 47th Virginia governor, Henry Carter Stuart, lived there. However, a site closer to the foundation's 1858 house where a brother to Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart later dwelt, Ellenbrook, is the more accessible location for monuments, Varney said.

"We've got the place for all the monuments we can get," Varney said.

Ratcliffe contends that it began expressing interest in the Lee statue shortly after its removal in July 2021 from what is now called Market Street Park in Charlottesville.

"Our client is not interested in simply relocating the statues and rebuilding monuments to the past," a Ratcliffe lawyer wrote in October, 2021. "Instead they are keen on developing a series of exhibits and programming that will appropriately display the monuments as historic artifacts."

Located in an economically challenged part of the commonwealth, Ratcliffe also described its plan as a tourist draw.

"The Southwest Historic Monuments Trail could attract up to 40,000 visitors annually, creating significant new tax revenue for the region."

Charlottesville City Council, however, warmed to a local proposal from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center whose project name borrowed a historic allusion to peacetime: Swords Into Plowshares. And the proposal had some symbolic destruction, or at least catharsis, in its plan. It would melt down the controversial Lee and craft a new statue from the bronze.

On December 7, 2021, City Council chose Swords Into Plowshares. Two weeks later, Ratcliffe and the Louisa County-based Trevillian Battlefield Foundation, joined forces to sue.

The Swords Into Plowshares side denigrates the other side's quest for the Lee statue as legal harassment.

"This use of the legal system to thwart the will of the Charlottesville people by outside entities sadly continues a long history of white supremacist attempts to intimidate and harass Black-centered organizations," the center wrote in a recent statement to the media.

Although no longer a defendant, the center remains a "party" to the lawsuit, with its attorney Christopher Tate shouldering many key arguments. Earlier this month, Tate filed a plea in bar, a legal document which is sometimes called a peremptory plea because it attempts a knock-out punch before trial.

Neither plaintiff's attorney Ralph Main nor opposing counsel Tate responded to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Wednesday. But their battle, like the ones that raged on either side of the Mason-Dixon Line about 160 years ago, shows little sign of a truce.

"Neither plaintiff can present a justiciable controversy," Tate wrote in his new filing.

"The Center is improperly attempting to shortcut a trial," the Trevillian Battlefield Foundation fired back.

Both sides plan to be back in court on June 27 to argue these issues, but a trial date remains to be set.