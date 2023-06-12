The judge overseeing the case of Jonathan Shelton Hensley, the southern Albemarle County man who got shot in an arm after allegedly wielding a gun and threatening his girlfriend, declined Monday to release him before trial. Hensley had been seeking bail.

"Because there is a threat to kill her, I'm going to deny it," said Albemarle County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Judge Judge Areshini Pather.

Hensley, 34, is accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Emily McDaniel as she tried to drive away from an allegedly drunken attack on the night of May 30.

"She ran to her truck to try and leave," according to McDaniel's account as noted by police officer N.A. Richardson.

The incident occurred at the Hensley family property in the 5200 block of Jefferson Mill Road, about halfway between Scottsville and the Fluvanna County line. There, Hensley allegedly smashed McDaniel's cell phone, punched walls and tried to punch her.

"She said that when she got in the truck he went to the passenger side and continued saying he was going to kill her and stepped back and pointed a handgun at her," according to the criminal complaint.

It turns out that McDaniel had a gun of her own in the truck's center console. She opened fire on Hensley, according to the police report.

The judge read portions of this criminal narrative during Monday's hearing as Hensley sat in shackles and a jail jumpsuit. His attorney David Heilberg attempted to muster facts that suggested that his client was nearly killed by McDaniel's gunshots.

"One nearly missed his head," Heilberg said.

Prosecutor Holly Vradenburgh disagreed with one of Heilberg's assertions, that McDaniel fired three shots at her alleged attacker.

"Only two," said Vradenburgh, noting that a forensic examiner found just two empty shells.

"This is a challenging and unusual case," noted Vradenburgh, commenting on the irony that the person who got shot is the person charged.

Vradenburgh implored the judge not to release Hensley before trial to protect the physical and mental safety of McDaniel.

"She's still in a heightened emotional state and was very concerned that he would be released," said Vradenburgh.

This isn't Hensley's first accusation of domestic abuse. Nor his second.

In 2019, an officer was dispatched to the same family property after a call from Hensley's mother, Denise Hensley.

"Denise had visible bruising and a cut on her arm from Jonathan grabbing her," officer Garrett Lee Moore noted in the complaint.

In that case, a charge of assault and battery of a family member was lodged, although a judge found the facts were "sufficient to find guilt" and dropped the charge two years later under a deferred disposition agreement for first offenders.

On Sept. 15, Hensley was charged again with assault and battery of a family member. This time the alleged crime was in Fluvanna County, according to court records. The victim was the mother of his child, according to a source; that case has been resolved with an agreement, according to a court record, with a review date of Feb. 5, 2025.

"I am concerned there is a domestic A and B from Fluvanna, albeit with a different victim," noted the judge as she explained her bail denial.

Hensley's mother died in March, and his father came to court Monday offering to house his son and keep him from trouble if bail had been granted.

Hensley has been charged with brandishing, a Class 6 felony, and with simple assault and battery, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Judge Pather set his trial for July 17. He continues to be held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.