The intersection is busy and the surrounding neighborhood is popular, home to several University of Virginia students, Washington Park and Trinity Episcopal Church.

However, there were no injuries to report at the scene, according to police, and only damage to nearby vehicles, according to witnesses at the scene.

Charlottesville police said Tuesday the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding Kier or the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at (434) 970-3280 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (434) 977-4000.

Gun violence has been on the rise in recent months.

Gunfire in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County has taken the lives of 14 people and left 23 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

The Charlottesville Police Department earlier this year said it was receiving one shots-fired call every day. The police in Albemarle County reported one every other day.