Charlottesville police have arrested a man in relation to a May 16 shooting on Preston Avenue in the city.
Authorities have charged 21-year-old Kyhiem Kier with possessing a firearm as a felon. And additional charges are pending, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.
Kier is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
His arrest was made in relation to the daytime shooting on Preston Avenue earlier this month that blocked traffic and caused Charlottesville City Schools to delay dismissal.
Police said they received a call that 10 shots had been fired out of a black Nissan Sentra “across the street” between the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Preston Avenue at 2:40 p.m. on May 16, police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress at the time.
The intersection is busy and the surrounding neighborhood is popular, home to several University of Virginia students, Washington Park and Trinity Episcopal Church.
However, there were no injuries to report at the scene, according to police, and only damage to nearby vehicles, according to witnesses at the scene.
Charlottesville police said Tuesday the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding Kier or the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at (434) 970-3280 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (434) 977-4000.
Gun violence has been on the rise in recent months.
Gunfire in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County has taken the lives of 14 people and left 23 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.
The Charlottesville Police Department earlier this year said it was receiving one shots-fired call every day. The police in Albemarle County reported one every other day.
According to current and former law enforcement officials, the numbers have eclipsed all statistics in recent memory.