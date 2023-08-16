An undercover detective in the Albemarle County Police Department has helped put a Florida man behind bars.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday that 65-year-old William George Price faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

“Price engaged in a conversation with an undercover detective from the Albemarle County Police Department who portrayed himself as a 14-year-old girl named ‘Ashley’ on an instant messaging app in February 2021,” ICE said in its Tuesday statement.

Price told the detective that he was 63 years old and living in Florida, ICE said, while “Ashley” informed Price that she lived in Virginia and was almost 15.

The federal agency said Price asked if the teenager liked older men before asking “more intimate questions” and making “explicit requests.”

Eventually Price asked if she wanted a picture of him. When the detective said yes, “Price sent sexually explicit photos and videos,” according to ICE.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations in conjunction with the Albemarle County Police Department and with “significant assistance” from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia.

“William George Price took to the internet in an attempt to prey upon young girls,” Derek W. Gordon, the Homeland Security special agent in charge, is quoted saying in the ICE statement. “He engaged in inappropriate discussions and sent sexual material to a participant that he thought was a 14-year-old girl. We are fortunate that this time an undercover task force officer was online to catch this predator.”

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, consists of more than 6,000 special agents in 237 cities throughout the country and 93 special agents overseas.

It investigates “transnational crime and threats, specifically those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel, and finance move,” according to the group.

“HSI Washington, D.C. remains ready to detect and apprehend such deviants on the internet in order to provide safer online communities for our residents,” Gordon said.

Albemarle County authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.