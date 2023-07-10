Albemarle County police's search for Brandon Lee-Mykal Stout continued into its third day with few leads. Law enforcement authorities say Stout stole a vehicle on Friday.

Stout abandoned that vehicle late Saturday evening, police told The Daily Progress on Monday, but he is still wanted and is presumed to be in Albemarle County.

“ACPD, in conjunction with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals' Office, and the Virginia State Police, is currently attempting to locate Brandon Lee-Mykal Stout,” according to a statement from Albemarle police. “ACPD continues to actively seek the whereabouts of Mr. Stout. Officers are investigating and following leads throughout the county.”

Stout has had previous run-ins with law enforcement for minor offenses in the past five years.

Anyone who sees Stout is asked not to approach and instead call 911, police said Monday.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at (434) 977-4000.