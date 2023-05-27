Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two people are in custody after a police chase on Wednesday evening during which witnesses reported seeing officers pursue an SUV driving on its rims.

At about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the Albemarle County Police Department said it received information on the whereabouts of a wanted individual.

“Upon locating the suspect’s car, ACPD officers attempted a traffic stop,” the police department said in a Friday statement. “The driver refused to stop and fled the officers onto Monacan Trail.”

County police said officers deployed “stop sticks,” a type of tire-deflation device designed to puncture the tires of a vehicle and cause it to slow down and come to a stop sometimes called a “spike strip.”

“A successful stop sticks deployment occurred on the suspect’s vehicle deflating both driver-side tires,” police said. However, “the driver continued to flee at some points traveling in the wrong direction on ramps and running red lights.

The fleeing vehicle, police said, traveled through the city of Charlottesville at speeds around 30 mph.

“Once back in the county’s jurisdiction, ACPD officers applied a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to the vehicle bringing the pursuit to a stop on Georgetown Road,” according to the police statement.

Once stopped, the police proceeded to arrest the vehicle’s occupants, identified as 37-year-old Hunter Lang Brown and 45-year-old Melinda Ann Collier.

Collier was wanted on several warrants out of Greene County, Albemarle police said.

Collier and Brown now face additional charges after their arrest in Albemarle County.

Collier has been charged with petit larceny, grand larceny and stealing a motor vehicle — all originating from Greene County.

Brown has been charged with felony eluding and not carrying an inspection sticker — all Albemarle County charges.

Both Collier and Brown are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding Collier and Brown to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at (434)977-4000.