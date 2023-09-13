Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Square mall north of Charlottesville that sent two to the hospital with injuries.

Albemarle County police officers said they responded to a report of shots fired in the mall's east parking lot at about 7:03 p.m. Wednesday.

"Officers arrived on scene to discover two shooting victims," the police department said in a statement. "The two victims were transported to UVA hospital."

The mall was on lockdown Wednesday evening. Police were witnessed at the scene cordoning off the parking lot and inspecting vehicles.

The matter is considered an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer at (434) 531-9348.