Albemarle County police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one dead and another critically injured.

Police said they have detained one person in relation to the incident.

The Albemarle County Police Department said it received a report of shots fired in the Jiffy Lube parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail at about 5:06 p.m. on Friday.

"Officers responded to the scene 3 minutes after dispatch," police said in a statement later Friday. "Upon arrival at the scene, officers detained one person. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and another victim was transported by fire rescue personnel to UVA Hospital in critical condition."

Police said the shooting is being considered an isolated incident and there are no additional offenders involved.

"Victims' identities are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin," police said.

While no other offenders are suspected, the matter is still under investigation.

"Updates will be provided as they become available," the department said in its statement.