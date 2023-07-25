The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that was reported early Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven off of U.S. 29 near the Shops at Stonefield.

The suspect is still at large, police told The Daily Progress.

The 24-hour convenience store, located at 385 Greenbrier Drive, reported an armed robbery at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was described as an “unknown male.” The individual displayed a firearm and robbed the store of the money in the cash register, police said in a statement later Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene at 4:59 a.m., the individual had already fled on foot heading west on Greenbrier, police said. The incident was caught by a surveillance camera inside the store, where the individual is shown wearing a black hoodie, purple latex gloves and what appears to be a mask.

There were no customers inside the store at the time of the robbery, and no employees were harmed, Albemarle spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf told The Daily Progress.

The Albemarle County Police Department reported four robberies between Jan. 1 and March 30, one more than the county’s five-year average for the first quarter of the year. The county also reported 26 burglaries for the first quarter of the year, 0.8 more than the five-year average.

Anyone with information related to reported Tuesday robbery is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Department Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 at extension 4042, or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.