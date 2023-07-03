Albemarle County police have charged a 28-year-old man with the rape of a minor under the age of 13.

Cameron Scott Jared Mayo was arrested Friday night, county police said in a Monday statement.

Mayo has been charged with raping a child less than 13 years old as well as the forcible sodomy of a child less than 13 years old.

If Mayo is convicted of either of the two sex crimes brought against him, he could face up to life in prison.

Mayo has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, but none of this magnitude. In 2016, he had to pay a fine for speeding, and in 2019, he paid another fine for driving with an expired license.

Mayo is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Albemarle police told The Daily Progress the matter is still under investigation, and as such they could not comment.

Anyone with any information regarding Mayo is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. The anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line is also available at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or (434) 977-4000.