An Albemarle County man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Police arrested 23-year-old Christopher Neill Moore on Tuesday. Moore was charged with five counts of knowingly possessing child pornography.

The investigation into Moore began more than a month ago.

"On August 8, 2023, the Albemarle County Police Department opened an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material based on a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," the police department said in a Friday statement.

Moore was in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Knowingly possessing child pornography is a Class 6 felony; it carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The investigation into Moore is considered ongoing, Albemarle police said.

Anyone with any information regarding Moore is encouraged to contact Michael Wells, the investigating detective with the Albemarle County Police Department, at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.