An Albemarle County man was arrested and charged Thursday for the online solicitation of a minor under the age of 12 years old.

The 52-year-old William Dwayne Combs was formally charged with “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.” That is a Class 5 felony, according to the Virginia Code, and punishable by a term of no fewer than five years in a state correctional facility.

As of Friday afternoon, Combs was booked at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Albemarle County Police Department said it received information on July 26 regarding the online solicitation of a minor, after which an investigation ensued. The investigation is ongoing, police said in a statement.

Combs had a bond hearing Friday morning, and has an "attorney review" hearing Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding Combs is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wells with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

There are lots of resources to help parents and children stay safe on the internet, according to the Albemarle Police Department. That includes educating children on the importance of privacy and critical thinking, setting up parental controls, monitoring online interactions and content, and staying informed on apps, social media platforms and trends a child may be using.