An Albemarle County man has been charged after a shooting in the parking lot of the Fashion Square mall that injured two.

Albemarle County police said Friday they arrested 19-year-old Jalontae Truriel Percer on Thursday.

Percer was taken into custody after authorities said they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Upper Brook Court southwest of Charlottesville.

"A firearm was recovered during the search of the residence," police said in a Friday statement.

Percer faces charges of shooting a firearm with the intent to maim or kill and displaying a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting on Wednesday put Fashion Square on lockdown shortly after 7 p.m., and Albemarle County police were witnessed cordoning off the east parking lot at the mall and inspecting vehicles parked there.

The two reported victims survived their injuries, police said.

"Both shooting victims were treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center and have been released from the hospital," police said in their statement. "A dog also received veterinarian care for injuries it received during the shooting and has since been released."

Percer was in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as of Friday afternoon.

The matter is still considered an open investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Andrew Holmes, the investigating detective with the Albemarle County Police Department, at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.