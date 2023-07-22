A suspect has been charged after a shooting Friday evening on Berkmar Drive north of Charlottesville that left two dead.

Charles Munoz De Jesus of Albemarle County, 22, was detained Friday night at the scene of the shooting, police said in a statement Saturday. De Jesus has now been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Albemarle County Police Department said it responded to a call of shots fired in the Jiffy Lube parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail just after 5 p.m. Friday.

“One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and another victim was transported to UVa Hospital in critical condition where they succumbed to their injuries,” police said.

The victims have been identified as Carlos Atilio Portillo Requeno, 27, and Gerado Antonio Chicas-Torres, 22, both of Albemarle County.

While the department is continuing to investigate the incident, police said Friday they are considering it to be an “isolated incident” and do not suspect any additional offenders were involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at (434) 977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.