Multiple units from the Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Carriage Hill Apartments on Pantops Sunday morning to assist with an individual facing a mental health crisis.

Police officers responded to the apartments at 825 Beverley Drive at 8:33 a.m. Sunday, according to reports, and fire units were dispatched at 10:44 a.m. to assist.

By Sunday evening, the matter had been resolved and the individual taken into custody, police said.

An increased police presence at the apartment complex continued until the evening.