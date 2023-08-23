The woman accused of murdering author Matthew S. Farrell last fall remains mentally incapable of preparing for trial, but a new letter predicts that Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy can be made competent, according to the judge overseeing the case.

"The defendant does not currently possess the capacities to assist in her defense," Albemarle County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Judge Areshini Pather said at a Monday morning hearing. "However, it is reasonable to believe that with additional treatment and education that competency will be restored."

Pather appeared to be reading from a letter from Western State Hospital, a residential mental health facility in Staunton which has been treating Murphy since December. Pather then announced that she would seal the letter from public view.

Murphy allegedly confessed to police who she summoned that she shot Farrell in late October at the home the two shared northeast of Charlottesville.

"I had to. I'm sorry," Murphy allegedly said in her 911 call. "He was trying to kill me."

Murphy's story changed somewhat a few minutes later in that same call.

"I really didn't mean to kill him," she allegedly told the dispatcher.

Shortly after police arrived at the single-story house in the 2100 block of Stony Point Road on the morning of Oct. 25, Farrell was found under blankets in bed with a single bullet wound to the back of his head, according to a search warrant.

Police said that Murphy appeared to be conducting a live-stream on her laptop computer when they arrived at 8:41 a.m. Later that day, police charged her with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The 53-year-old Farrell served as a volunteer ambassador for Charlottesville musicians, authors and other artists during the 1990s. After earning a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, he did financial investigative work and continued to run his small independent publishing company, the Hypocrite Press.

The 39-year-old Murphy is a self-described "street performer" whose skills include clowning, juggling and fire dancing, according to her online publicity materials. She has been receiving in-patient mental health treatment from the state for approximately eight months.

"This seems to be taking an extraordinarily long time," retired forensic psychologist Jeffrey Fracher, who is not connected to the case, told The Daily Progress.

Fracher said that competency restoration is separate from a question that might arise at trial over the defendant's state of mind at the time of the killing. Fracher said that competency restoration usually involves the administration of drugs and typically takes several weeks.

"Most of these are some kind of biochemical intervention to restore the proper balance of neurotransmitters," said Fracher. "If they're medicating her, it should have begun in the first six weeks."

Fracher said the process is designed to help the suspect work with with her lawyers and respond to moves by the prosecution such as responding to a plea deal.

"She doesn't have to be totally sane," said Fracher. "She just has to be sane enough to make informed decisions."

He said he did not know what type of treatment Murphy has been receiving.

"We don't know here because everything's been so hush-hush," said Fracher. "But what we do know from her previous statements is that she's pretty out there."

A month after Farrell's death, Murphy told The Daily Progress in a telephone call from from jail that she harbored doubts that Farrell was truly dead. She also alleged without offering evidence that Farrell was a serial killer, that the bodies of 15 women were buried in his yard and that police had failed to properly investigate such assertions.

Murphy's next hearing is slated for Dec. 4.