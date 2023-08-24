A 21-year-old Albemarle County man is facing the prospect of as many as seven years behind bars for having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Ricky Xavier Dubon-Hernandez appeared in Albemarle County Circuit Court earlier this month to plead guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

"I accept your plea," said Judge Claude Worrell near the close of the Aug. 9 hearing in the main courtroom of the county courthouse.

A grand jury in early June heard evidence that led them to indict Dubon-Hernandez for sexually abusing a child described in the indictment as B.G.B., her initials. Dubon-Hernandez, a high school graduate who told authorities that he had recently started working for his uncle as a painter, has been held without bail in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since his June 12 arrest.

Prosecutor Alicia Milligan told the court that the case began nearly a year earlier. She said police were attempting to serve Dubon-Hernandez with an arrest warrant on July 31, 2022, for violating a protective order lodged by another girl.

The police report indicates that officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Dubon-Hernandez and found the 12-year-old as a passenger with hickeys on her neck. The police reported they learned from the girl that Dubon-Hernandez had urged her to sneak out of her residence without her family's knowledge.

The child, Milligan said, admitted to the hickeys but denied sexual contact. The girl's mother took her to an emergency room, Milligan said. There, technicians swabbed the girl's private parts, and subsequent testing by the state crime lab told a different story.

The certificate of analysis that came back in February from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science showed that there was just one chance in 7.2 billion that the recovered DNA came from someone other than Dubon-Hernandez, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident.

By that time, according to court records, Dubon-Hernandez had already been convicted of contributing to the delinquency of the 12-year-old based on the traffic stop. He was also thrice convicted of violating the protective order from the other juvenile girl, P.T., who alleged unwanted contact. Such repeat offenses led prosecutors to move in the Albemarle County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to reimpose 180 days of suspended jail time, a request that appears headed for a decision on Oct. 16.

In court for his plea hearing, Dubon-Hernandez was dressed in a jail jumpsuit and wore his dark hair tied up in a bun. He seemed attentive as he listened to a translator convert the English proceedings into Spanish for him.

The felony plea agreement signed by him and his lawyer, Bryan Jones, caps the active portion of his sexual battery sentence at seven years and drops the third charge: rape. The deal requires Dubon-Hernandez to register as a sex offender and have no contact with B.G.B. or her family.

His sentencing has been set for Oct. 26.