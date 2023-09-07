A Wednesday morning raid in Charlottesville’s Fry’s Spring neighborhood was one of many that day in Central Virginia, the conclusion of a monthslong federal investigation into a local drug ring with ties to Mexican cartels.

“Operation Rock Bottom” resulted in the execution of nine search warrants and the arrest of 17 individuals who now face federal charges, according to Christopher Kavanaugh, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

“Those search warrants resulted in the seizure of 20 firearms, which included sawed off shotguns and assault rifles, 1.7 kilograms of powered fentanyl, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, a pound of meth, 5,000 press fentanyl pills and over $70,000 in cash,” Kavanaugh said at a press conference at the federal courthouse in downtown Charlottesville Thursday. “That’s a Wednesday.”

The extensive drug ring, he said, operated almost exclusively in the city of Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County.

Twelve different agencies were involved in the investigation that began last March, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia State Police, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department.

There have been 17 individuals charged with federal crimes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday morning. Those charges include the illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

The search warrants executed Wednesday uncovered additional evidence against two additional co-conspirators, Kavanaugh said, including one who is believed to be a ringleader in the drug ring. Those two additional individuals bring the total number of conspirators to 19.

However, those two were still at large as of Thursday afternoon.

Kavanaugh said he expects them to be in custody “very soon.”

The operation is evidence that the DEA, in tandem with state and local law enforcement partners, is “working hard to systematically dismantle street gangs and drug trafficking networks that cause violent crime and death,” said Jared Forget, the DEA special agent in charge.

As part of the operation, over the course of several months, investigators purchased more than 30 pounds of narcotics from the drug ring, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

“And that’s just what we purchased,” Kavanaugh said. “That doesn’t include other wholesale sales and distributions that we know about.”

The 1.7 kilograms of powdered fentanyl translates to 850,000 lethal doses, enough to kill the entire population of Charlottesville and Albemarle County five times over, Kavanaugh said.

Fentanyl caused or contributed to 74% of all fatal overdoses in Virginia in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The operation was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a joint mission between local and federal authorities to rid communities of illegal narcotics. Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis announced the city had joined the program earlier this summer.

“I think that Operation Rock Bottom is precisely the type of case that we had envisioned when we formed this partnership,” Kavanaugh said.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle hinted that their work is not done.

“We know that these 17 arrests and indictments can’t fix all the problems. But we do know that Operation Rock Bottom has removed from the local streets multiple violent criminals, illegal firearms and substantial amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illicit narcotics,” Settle said. “The success and impact of Operation Rock Bottom is just beginning.”

The indictment unsealed Thursday provided an incomplete picture of who has been charged and who remains at large. There were 15 names provided in the indictment, with some ages and residences not included, with two names redacted. Those included were:

DuShaun Lamont Gregory, 36, Henrico County.

Tyquane Pertell Gregory, 27.

Fields Devon Landon, 29, Charlottesville.

Bobby Eugene Christmas, 36, Charlottesville.

Michael Edward Cornett, 29, Charlottesville.

Antone Laron Harris, 41, Charlottesville.

Brooks Lorenzo Woodfolk, 41, Charlottesville.

Ashlee Renee Morris, 37.

Shaheim Taishaun Michie, 18, Arlington.

John Ellis Turner III, 42.

Gary Wayne Woodson, 66, Crozet.

Caleb Andrew Herndon, 26.

Dashard Brown, 29.

Cedric Trent, 25.

Dustin Lee Welch.