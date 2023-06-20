One person has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon behind at the Rio Hills Apartments behind Albemarle Square shopping center north of Charlottesville.

The Albemarle Police Department said it responded at 4:36 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive.

“One suspect remains at large, with police presence continued in the area as officers seek their whereabouts. Based on preliminary information, police believe this is a domestic-related incident,” the department said in a statement.

The police said they were not prepared to release the victim’s identity as of Tuesday evening.

Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the matter as a homicide case.