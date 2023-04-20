Evidence mounted Thursday inside an Albemarle County courtroom portraying 61-year-old James Elliott Fitch as the jealous killer of his estranged wife at a rural residence nearly three years ago.

And even though Fitch's defense attorney conceded at the trial's outset that Fitch shot his estranged wife, the commonwealth moved forward with an array of witnesses to show that Fitch drove from Charlottesville to North Garden to kill Yvette Denise Jackson on the night of Nov. 21, 2020.

"The case sounds very strong," veteran criminal defense lawyer Scott Goodman told The Daily Progress. "The defense is not going for not guilty; they're going for a manslaughter conviction."

The prosecution, however, is arguing that this is a case of first-degree — i.e., premeditated — murder, and prosecution witness Scott Mayo appeared to be a linchpin of that effort.

An automobile mechanic who employed Fitch a few months prior to the killing, Mayo said Thursday that Fitch frequently spoke of his anger at Jackson.

"He said, 'I will kill her,'" testified Mayo, who said he tried to dissuade Fitch.

"I explained to him what would happen and what the consequences would be," said Mayo. "No one has the right to take a life."

Meanwhile, Fitch's sister Wanda Hawkins told the jury that her brother admitted that he had stashed his handgun in Jordan Park while she gave him a ride home after a police interview. She told the police.

"To me it was the right thing to do," Hawkins said.

"You should be commended for that decision," said Fitch's attorney, David Heilberg.

Albemarle detective Mark Belew testified that in his search of Jordan Park, which is approximately 500 feet from Fitch's residence on Rougemont Avenue, he found an RG-14 revolver under a T-shirt in a creek bed.

Belew noted that two bullets appeared to have been fired from that .22-caliber six-shooter and that a misfired cartridge lay between the cylinder's two empty casings.

"My experience would say there were three pulls of the trigger," Belew told the jury.

Forensic scientist Kelly Miller then testified to finding a DNA mixture on the pistol that led her to conclude beyond a 1 in 7.2 billion chance that Fitch had handled that weapon.

"We call that a major contributor," said Miller.

Another witness matched the two large bullet fragments removed from Fitch's body to that gun. Two other witnesses confirmed gunshot wounds that one called "incompatible with life."

The defense consisted largely of prodding prosecution witnesses about Fitch's persistent beer consumption in an effort to show that Fitch couldn't have acted in a fully premediated manner.

Heilberg noted Thursday that three beer cans recovered from the driveway leading to the homicide scene were Fitch's favored brand, Michelob Ultra. However, Miller said that she tested those cans for DNA and found the results "inconclusive."

The jury was shown video of a frustrated Fitch speaking on a video call from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail where he has been held since his arrest.

"If they didn't have the gun," Fitch could be heard to say, "they didn't have no other evidence against me."

However, the commonwealth called an FBI special agent versed in a technology named "per call measurement data" to testify that Fitch's phone seemed to travel just before the time the killing from Rougemont Avenue to rural North Garden.

"James' phone is no longer pinging in Charlottesville," said agent Jeremy D'Errico as he pointed to intersecting arcs on a lighted map. "It has moved into the vicinity of the crime scene on Wingspread Lane."

Heilberg wanted the jury to know that Fitch likely bought his gun after getting injuriously pistol-whipped by an assailant that August, so Heilberg submitted a police report about that alleged act of violence against his client. Heilberg also won a stipulation that when Fitch went to the University of Virginia Medical Center three days after the killing, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, another bit of evidence suggesting alcohol abuse. Those were the only direct defenses Heilberg presented to the jury.

Much discussed but never seen by the jury was the mysterious sex tape that Fitch kept on his phone and which allegedly fueled his rage. A roughly 96-second bout of "fisting," the video was mentioned by Heilberg to several witnesses. The defense lawyer repeatedly apologized for its graphic content, such as when he noted that the tape showed "no less than 43 separate thrusts of the fist and forearm into the vagina."

Testimony indicated that Fitch, claiming the video depicted his wife, had shown the recording to several people, including his boss, his mother-in-law and his housemate.

"I told him I don't think that was her," said Fitch's housemate Ariel Morton. "In his mind, it was her."

Fitch did not testify and spoke only at the end of the day Thursday, when Judge Claude Worrell asked him if he understood that he had the right to testify.

"Yes, I understand," said the bespectacled defendant in a blue sport jacket.

Both the commonwealth and the defense rested Thursday afternoon. The trial is slated to reconvene Friday morning for closing arguments and jury deliberations.