With home release rising, agency steps up to help inmates

“I wrote to them and I told them that I had this house and there were openings and they could come if they wanted to,” she said. “It didn’t take long to hear back.”

Two of the four women Henley housed have since left, moving into new places as they reached the end of their HEI release.

Na'Lesya Hinton, one of the women currently living at Henley’s house, was nearly nine months pregnant when she was released on HEI. Now the mother of a 2-month-old, Hinton said being pregnant in jail during the pandemic was a frightening experience.

“Due to COVID, they stopped everything. There were no classes, there was no work release, there was literally nothing — we were stuck in this pod,” she said. “Sometimes we'd be locked in a pod for like two or three days at a time with different females, different personalities that can clash, and when you’re pregnant, it’s an even worse experience.”

Donna Grooms, who is also living at the Lending Hands house but has finished her HEI term, said she met a number of women who were offered HEI but couldn't take advantage of it.

“They had nowhere to go and every day I’d hear them crying on the phone trying to find a way to move out,” she said. “That was the reality we were living with.”