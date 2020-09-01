White CPD officer charged with assault and battery after March arrest of Black man

A white Charlottesville police officer has been charged with assault and battery in the March 3 arrest of a Black man.

A magistrate issued a warrant charging officer Jeffrey Jaeger with misdemeanor assault and battery on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Jaeger and two other officers, who were not named, responded to a disorder at 762 Prospect Ave. on March 3, the release says.

Two city residents, who were not named in the release, were arrested at the scene. One was charged with drunk in public and obstruction of justice and the other person was arrested on an unspecified warrant from another jurisdiction.

According to arrest records, Dyron McFarlane was charged with drunk in public and obstruction of justice at the same address on the same day. Andre Henderson was arrested on a warrant service and failure to appear for a misdemeanor charge. Records indicate both men are Black.

McFarlane was found not guilty in Charlottesville General District Court on July 24, according to the press release.