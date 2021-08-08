Verizon handed over rally journalist's phone records in lawsuit

Verizon was unable to stop the delivery of Bidgood’s phone records, leading her counsel to file a motion to enforce the protective order in this case. That order asked the court to order Hoft’s counsel to treat Bidgood’s privileged phone records as “recalled information” under the protective order and to immediately destroy them so as to preserve the status quo while Bidgood’s motion to quash was pending.

According to Bidgood’s memorandum of support, courts in Virginia recognize a qualified journalist’s privilege rooted in the First Amendment. Citing in part the LaRouche v. NBC case, Bidgood’s counsel wrote that, unless overcome, that privilege protects reporters from being compelled to disclose information obtained in the course of their newsgathering.

“Nothing in the record or in the subpoena served on Verizon gives any clues as to how Bidgood’s phone records are even tangentially relevant to the claims or defenses in this case, much less how Hoft could possibly satisfy the LaRouche test,” the memorandum reads. “Certainly, the vast majority of the calls reflected in the Verizon records have absolutely nothing to do with this case: As is clear from a simple search on The New York Times’ website, Bidgood’s research and reporting on the Unite the Right rally and related topics represented only a fraction of her journalistic work between March 2017 and March 2018.”