UVa researcher arrested, charged with theft of trade secrets en route to China

A UVa researcher was arrested Friday after being stopped while attempting to board a plane to China in Chicago on Tuesday, according to a news release from federal authorities.
Haizhou Hu, 34, is charged with accessing a computer without authorization, or exceeding authorization to obtain information from a protected computer and theft of trade secrets, according to a news release. Hu was conducting research on bio-mimics and fluid dynamics at UVa, the release said.
A routine screening at the airport revealed Hu was accused of improperly possessing research simulation software code that was the result of years of work by UVa researchers, according to the release.
The FBI is investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh.
