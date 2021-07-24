 Skip to main content
UVa neurologist arrested on child pornography charges
UVa neurologist arrested on child pornography charges

A University of Virginia doctor has been arrested on charges related to possession of child pornography, Charlottesville police said Saturday.

Dr. David Lapides, a neurologist, was arrested Thursday and had his first court appearance Friday. He’s facing three felony charges: two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to distribute.

Lapides, 37, of Charlottesville, currently is in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and is scheduled for a bond hearing July 30, according to the court records.

Lapides’ faculty pages with the UVa Medical Center were not online on Saturday afternoon. He’s currently on administrative leave, according to a spokesman.

Charlottesville police said in a news release that the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation. The Albemarle County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The alleged offenses occurred in mid-March, according to online court records.

Dr. David Lapides

Lapides
